Master Contract Token Market Capitalization Tops $484,523.00 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $484,523.00 and approximately $110,093.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Master Contract Token has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar. One Master Contract Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.60 or 0.01936234 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00107462 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011574 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects.

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

