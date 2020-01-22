Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Insider Michael Miebach Sells 4,205 Shares

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,366,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at $5,519,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Miebach also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mastercard alerts:

On Monday, January 13th, Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,324,575.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $1,282,525.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,240,895.50.

NYSE MA traded up $2.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $324.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,516,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,732,748. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.12, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $301.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.66. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $196.60 and a 1-year high of $326.79.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 24.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 48,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,448,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1,080.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.29.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.