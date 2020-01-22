Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Major Shareholder Sells $12,479,498.24 in Stock

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.84, for a total value of $12,479,498.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,717,783 shares in the company, valued at $36,178,686,846.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 16th, Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.03, for a total value of $12,217,068.08.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total value of $12,052,134.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Foundation Mastercard sold 15,089 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.78, for a total value of $4,236,689.42.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $2,036,340.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.37, for a total value of $2,099,466.54.

On Friday, November 1st, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.13, for a total value of $2,097,656.46.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.51, for a total value of $2,077,896.42.

On Monday, October 28th, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.89, for a total value of $2,058,136.38.

On Friday, October 25th, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.56, for a total value of $2,040,563.52.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $2.38 on Wednesday, hitting $324.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,516,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,732,748. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $196.60 and a 12-month high of $326.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $301.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.12, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 29,736.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965,732 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 957.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 521,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $141,230,000 after buying an additional 581,955 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $133,846,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Mastercard by 29.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,030,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $551,539,000 after buying an additional 465,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP grew its position in Mastercard by 232.7% during the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 519,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $141,014,000 after buying an additional 363,205 shares in the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Mastercard from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $317.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.29.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

