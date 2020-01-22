Mastercard (MA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Mastercard to post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Mastercard to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mastercard stock opened at $321.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $301.65 and a 200-day moving average of $282.66. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $196.60 and a 1 year high of $325.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $326.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mastercard to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Mastercard from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Macquarie started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim set a $305.00 price objective on Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.70.

In related news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,119 shares in the company, valued at $8,993,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.56, for a total value of $2,040,563.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,969,978 shares in the company, valued at $30,294,597,247.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,554 shares of company stock worth $54,783,362 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

