Mastercard (NYSE:MA) PT Raised to $348.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price upped by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $338.00 to $348.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.29.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of MA stock traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $325.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,905. The business has a fifty day moving average of $301.65 and a 200-day moving average of $282.66. The stock has a market cap of $326.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $196.60 and a twelve month high of $325.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,240,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,683.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.03, for a total transaction of $12,217,068.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,833,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,454,539,948.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,554 shares of company stock worth $54,783,362. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 29,736.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,732 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 957.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 521,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,230,000 after purchasing an additional 581,955 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,846,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Mastercard by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,030,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $551,539,000 after purchasing an additional 465,173 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP lifted its position in Mastercard by 232.7% during the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 519,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,014,000 after purchasing an additional 363,205 shares during the period. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.