Matchpool Hits 1-Day Volume of $297.00 (GUP)

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Matchpool has a total market capitalization of $149,403.00 and $297.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Matchpool has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar. One Matchpool token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatecoin, Upbit, Liqui and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $286.88 or 0.03335176 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011645 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00203034 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00030237 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00128375 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Matchpool

Matchpool was first traded on January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. The official website for Matchpool is matchpool.co. The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Matchpool is community.matchpool.com. Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Matchpool Token Trading

Matchpool can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, Gatecoin, Upbit and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matchpool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matchpool using one of the exchanges listed above.

