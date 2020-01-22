Matrix Trust Co Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Matrix Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,296 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Matrix Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 27,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 56,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,427,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 7,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $84.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.53. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $72.82 and a 52 week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

