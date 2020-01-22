Maxcoin One Day Volume Tops $1.00 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last week, Maxcoin has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, Cryptohub and YoBit. Maxcoin has a market cap of $191,688.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.15 or 0.01260358 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00053137 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00036378 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00216204 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007018 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00072937 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001961 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Maxcoin

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org.

Maxcoin Coin Trading

Maxcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Bittylicious and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

