MB8 Coin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5,896.00 (MB8)

MB8 Coin (CURRENCY:MB8) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 22nd. MB8 Coin has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $5,896.00 worth of MB8 Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MB8 Coin has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. One MB8 Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges including WhiteBit and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MB8 Coin alerts:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00043271 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00065236 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MB8 Coin Profile

MB8 Coin (MB8) is a coin. MB8 Coin’s total supply is 160,115,396 coins. MB8 Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. MB8 Coin’s official website is mb8coin.io.

Buying and Selling MB8 Coin

MB8 Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and WhiteBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MB8 Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MB8 Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MB8 Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MB8 Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MB8 Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.