Mcdonald’s (MCD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Mcdonald’s to post earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Mcdonald’s to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $211.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.45. Mcdonald’s has a 1 year low of $173.41 and a 1 year high of $221.93.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Mcdonald’s in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.54.

In other news, Director John J. Mulligan acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $193.46 per share, for a total transaction of $251,498.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,034. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski bought 2,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $193.81 per share, for a total transaction of $500,029.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $500,029.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.