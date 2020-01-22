MCO (MCO) Market Cap Tops $74.16 Million

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. One MCO token can now be bought for about $4.70 or 0.00054543 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Gate.io, Bit-Z and Upbit. Over the last week, MCO has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. MCO has a total market cap of $74.16 million and $14.35 million worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00037429 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.46 or 0.05452867 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00026729 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00033528 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00127706 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001292 BTC.

MCO Profile

MCO is a token. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. The official website for MCO is crypto.com. The official message board for MCO is medium.com/@Crypto.com. MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto. The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto.

MCO Token Trading

MCO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, LATOKEN, BigONE, EXX, OKEx, Gate.io, Livecoin, Huobi, YoBit, Bit-Z, Bittrex, HitBTC, IDEX, Coinnest, Upbit, DDEX, Coinrail, Bithumb, Cobinhood, Cashierest, Binance and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MCO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

