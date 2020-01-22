Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) CEO Sells $3,851,023.05 in Stock

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) CEO Leslie Stretch sold 122,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total value of $3,851,023.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,358,828 shares in the company, valued at $74,090,787.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Leslie Stretch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Medallia alerts:

On Thursday, January 16th, Leslie Stretch sold 90,000 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $2,835,000.00.

NYSE:MDLA opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.17. Medallia has a 12-month low of $23.76 and a 12-month high of $44.72.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $103.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.22 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medallia will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medallia during the third quarter worth approximately $10,006,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Medallia in the third quarter worth about $4,062,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Medallia in the third quarter worth about $3,401,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Medallia in the third quarter worth about $3,153,000. Finally, Raging Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,310,000. 59.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Medallia from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Medallia in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medallia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.