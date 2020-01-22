Medical Marijuana (OTCMKTS:MJNA) Receiving Negative Media Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about Medical Marijuana (OTCMKTS:MJNA) have trended negative on Wednesday, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Medical Marijuana earned a news impact score of -2.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

MJNA stock remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,266,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,671,826. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03. Medical Marijuana has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09.

Get Medical Marijuana alerts:

About Medical Marijuana

Medical Marijuana, Inc, an investment holding company, operates in the medical marijuana and industrial hemp markets. Its products range from patented and proprietary based cannabinoid products to seed and stalk or isolated high value extracts manufactured and formulated for the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and cosmeceutical industries.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Marijuana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Marijuana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.