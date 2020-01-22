MedicCoin Trading Down 11.3% This Week (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One MedicCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, Cryptohub, Sistemkoin and CryptoBridge. MedicCoin has a total market cap of $30,101.00 and approximately $298.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MedicCoin alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin Profile

MedicCoin (MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC. MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin.

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

MedicCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Sistemkoin, Cryptohub, BTC-Alpha, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MedicCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MedicCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.