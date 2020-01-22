MediShares (MDS) Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last Week

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. MediShares has a market capitalization of $2.56 million and $140,006.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MediShares has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. One MediShares token can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, Huobi and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.63 or 0.03504837 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011562 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00204193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030420 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00128900 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MediShares Token Profile

MediShares was first traded on December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 742,999,401 tokens. The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares. The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares.

MediShares Token Trading

MediShares can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io and OTCBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

