Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.59.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,825. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $82.77 and a 1-year high of $120.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $159.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total transaction of $5,703,199.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,433 shares of company stock worth $11,704,539 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in Medtronic by 2.2% in the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 35,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 6.7% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 3.4% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 10.4% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 93,154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 0.6% in the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 22,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

