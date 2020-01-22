MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Million

Equities analysts predict that MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) will announce sales of $1.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28 million. MEI Pharma posted sales of $2.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full year sales of $4.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.76 million to $5.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $15.35 million, with estimates ranging from $7.99 million to $22.71 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 514.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.27%. The business had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MEIP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

In other news, CEO Daniel P. Phd Gold purchased 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $34,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 361,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,170.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 41,250 shares of company stock valued at $75,075. Company insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in MEI Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its position in MEI Pharma by 55.6% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 22,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in MEI Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MEI Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in MEI Pharma by 92.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 57,211 shares in the last quarter. 41.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEI Pharma stock opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.88. The firm has a market cap of $256.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.73. MEI Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $3.41.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

