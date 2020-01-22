Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its position in shares of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,710 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Mellanox Technologies were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,017,368 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $221,083,000 after purchasing an additional 72,994 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Inc. grew its position in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 61.0% during the second quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 784,841 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $86,858,000 after buying an additional 297,331 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 26.1% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 745,207 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $81,669,000 after buying an additional 154,453 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 4,449.1% in the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 673,272 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $73,784,000 after buying an additional 658,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP increased its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 38.1% in the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 637,700 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $69,886,000 after buying an additional 175,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Mellanox Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:MLNX traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $119.38. 33,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,847. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.71. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $79.24 and a 52 week high of $121.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.49.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.11. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $335.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MLNX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.19.

Mellanox Technologies Profile

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mellanox Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mellanox Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.