Mellanox Technologies (MLNX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $335.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.59 million. Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.84%. Mellanox Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mellanox Technologies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MLNX opened at $119.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.49. Mellanox Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $79.24 and a fifty-two week high of $121.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.71.

MLNX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Mellanox Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.19.

About Mellanox Technologies

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

