Melon (MLN) Price Hits $4.98 on Exchanges

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded up 18.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Melon token can now be purchased for approximately $4.98 or 0.00057476 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Bitsane, Kraken and Bittrex. During the last week, Melon has traded 29.2% higher against the US dollar. Melon has a total market cap of $6.23 million and approximately $351,986.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Melon Token Profile

Melon was first traded on February 16th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Melon’s official website is melonport.com. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Melon

Melon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bitsane, IDEX, Liqui, Kraken and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

