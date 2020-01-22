Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Trading 31.4% Higher Over Last Week

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0193 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $576,265.00 and $2,582.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 31.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

Memetic / PepeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

