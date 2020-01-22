MenaPay (MPAY) Price Reaches $0.0134 on Exchanges

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last week, MenaPay has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MenaPay token can currently be bought for $0.0134 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Dcoin, ABCC, Sistemkoin and Hanbitco. MenaPay has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $553,254.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MenaPay alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.63 or 0.03504837 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011562 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00204193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030420 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00128900 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MenaPay Token Profile

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,549,720 tokens. The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay. MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MenaPay Token Trading

MenaPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco, Dcoin, Sistemkoin and ABCC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MenaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MenaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.