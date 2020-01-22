Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target Raised to $760.00

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $675.00 to $760.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.02% from the company’s previous close.

MELI has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $730.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Mercadolibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $666.89.

Shares of Mercadolibre stock traded up $14.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $672.48. The stock had a trading volume of 127,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,333. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $609.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $587.42. The company has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of -261.66 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Mercadolibre has a 1 year low of $322.82 and a 1 year high of $698.98.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($2.97). Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $603.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mercadolibre will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mercadolibre by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mercadolibre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Mercadolibre by 912.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

