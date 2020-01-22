Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Increases Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Mercantile Bank has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Mercantile Bank has a payout ratio of 43.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Mercantile Bank to earn $2.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.7%.

Shares of Mercantile Bank stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,527. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $578.96 million, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.86. Mercantile Bank has a fifty-two week low of $29.78 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $38.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 26.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Mercantile Bank news, COO Robert T. Worthington sold 2,500 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $87,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,768 shares in the company, valued at $342,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MBWM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

