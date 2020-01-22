Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.7% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,087,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397,580 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,408,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,404,000 after acquiring an additional 171,403 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,846,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,066,000 after acquiring an additional 338,355 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,253,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,162,000 after acquiring an additional 39,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,174,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,016 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.69.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,077,292. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The stock has a market cap of $231.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.52.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.22%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

