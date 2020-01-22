Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.69.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.06. 1,545,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,077,292. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $231.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.74. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 56.22%.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

