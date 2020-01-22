Merculet Hits One Day Trading Volume of $93,553.00 (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Merculet has a market cap of $420,894.00 and $93,553.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Merculet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Kucoin, Bilaxy and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Merculet has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $290.89 or 0.03376489 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011622 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00203026 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00030062 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00127685 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Merculet

Merculet’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,030,608,620 tokens. The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet.

Buying and Selling Merculet

Merculet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, Kucoin, IDEX, OKEx and CoinMex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

