Meritage Homes (MTH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Meritage Homes to post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $940.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Meritage Homes to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $67.22 on Wednesday. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $37.83 and a 1-year high of $76.83. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.55.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.66.

In related news, Director Dana Bradford sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $682,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

