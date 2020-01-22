Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0794 per share by the energy company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Mesa Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Mesa Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.4% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:MTR traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,782. Mesa Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter. Mesa Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 74.10% and a net margin of 94.63%.

About Mesa Royalty Trust

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin field of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

