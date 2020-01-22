Metadium (META) Trading Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, Metadium has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Metadium has a market capitalization of $4.25 million and approximately $51,054.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metadium token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Kucoin, Bilaxy and Bytex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metadium Token Profile

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metadium Token Trading

Metadium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Hotbit, Bilaxy, Bytex and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

