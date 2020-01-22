MetaHash Hits Market Capitalization of $5.08 Million (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin and BitForex. In the last week, #MetaHash has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $5.08 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 1,790,922,804 coins and its circulating supply is 1,629,472,818 coins. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org.

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

#MetaHash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

