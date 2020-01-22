Metaverse ETP Market Capitalization Hits $27.89 Million (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $27.89 million and approximately $676,807.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00004156 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Bitfinex, TOPBTC and Coinsuper.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.15 or 0.01940536 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00106780 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011561 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004880 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metaverse ETP is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 77,442,930 coins and its circulating supply is 77,442,826 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org.

Metaverse ETP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, HitBTC, TOPBTC, Bit-Z, CoinBene, QBTC, Coinsuper and Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

