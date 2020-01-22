Methanex (MEOH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Methanex to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.31). Methanex had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $650.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Methanex’s revenue was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Methanex to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MEOH opened at $40.17 on Wednesday. Methanex has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $62.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.28 and a 200 day moving average of $37.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is 20.99%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MEOH. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Securities cut Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.92.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

