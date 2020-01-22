Methanex (MX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Methanex to post earnings of C$0.21 per share for the quarter.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$857.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$840.56 million.

TSE:MX opened at C$52.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$50.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$49.14. Methanex has a 52 week low of C$40.11 and a 52 week high of C$83.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.474 per share. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.56%.

In other Methanex news, Director John Floren purchased 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$45.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,460,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 111,733 shares in the company, valued at C$5,100,052.79. Also, insider M&G Investment Management Limited purchased 913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$48.77 per share, with a total value of C$44,527.53. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,361,775 shares in the company, valued at C$212,726,244.24. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 42,525 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,428.

Separately, Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

