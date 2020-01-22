Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,403 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Metlife by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Metlife by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Metlife by 5.2% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in Metlife by 0.6% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 43,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Metlife by 14.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Metlife alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MET shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Metlife currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.13.

Metlife stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.91. 283,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,242,300. Metlife Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.41 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.13). Metlife had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $16.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Metlife’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Metlife’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.