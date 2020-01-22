Michael Jared Smith Sells 5,500 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Stock

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total transaction of $501,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

LW traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.19. 981,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.20. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $58.83 and a 1-year high of $94.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.88 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 869.30% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 24.84%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LW. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays set a $83.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 16.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

