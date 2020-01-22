Michael Thomas Heffernan Sells 295,287 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 295,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $6,475,643.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 402,086 shares in the company, valued at $8,817,745.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:COLL traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.69. The stock had a trading volume of 436,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,440. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.01. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $24.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $72.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.32 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

COLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.71.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,798 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 49,860 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

