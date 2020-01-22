Micromines Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (MICRO)

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One Micromines token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Crex24, Hotbit and Mercatox. Micromines has a market cap of $61,245.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Micromines has traded up 126.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.66 or 0.03297994 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00201440 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000700 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00029557 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00127116 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Micromines Profile

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,999,261,364 tokens. Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken. The official website for Micromines is micromines.co. The official message board for Micromines is medium.com/@micromines.

Micromines Token Trading

Micromines can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Crex24, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Micromines directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Micromines should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Micromines using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

