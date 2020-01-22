Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Lessened by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,010 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.0% of Cardinal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $82,118,218,000 after buying an additional 7,724,483 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2,651.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,022,645,000 after buying an additional 64,905,685 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,812,008 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,561,852,000 after buying an additional 746,243 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,247,767 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,066,317,000 after buying an additional 495,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,906,968 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,323,786,000 after buying an additional 267,643 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Microsoft from to in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Nomura set a $161.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.07.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $166.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.54. The company has a market cap of $1,270.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $102.17 and a 12-month high of $168.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total transaction of $357,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 133,944 shares in the company, valued at $19,139,258.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $1,645,705.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 611,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,755,686.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,790. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

