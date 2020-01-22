Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,659 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 4.4% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 51,337 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,137,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 86,948 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,088,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 65,133 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,055,000 after buying an additional 16,741 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 503,586 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,014,000 after buying an additional 68,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1,170.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,270 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,098,000 after buying an additional 53,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $166.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1,270.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $102.17 and a 12-month high of $168.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.54.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $174.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Nomura set a $161.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.07.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total value of $357,225.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 133,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,139,258.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $1,645,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 611,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,755,686.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.