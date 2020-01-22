Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,511 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.1% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $39,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2,651.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,022,645,000 after purchasing an additional 64,905,685 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $82,118,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724,483 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 16,050.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215,731 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,465,052 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,567,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,177,809 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,314,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $166.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1,270.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $102.17 and a 12-month high of $168.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Microsoft from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $174.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.07.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total value of $357,225.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 133,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,139,258.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,790 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

