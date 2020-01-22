Microsoft (MSFT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Microsoft to post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect Microsoft to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $166.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.54. The company has a market cap of $1,270.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $102.17 and a 12-month high of $168.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nomura set a $161.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $174.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $168.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.07.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total value of $357,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 133,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,139,258.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

