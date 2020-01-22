Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Getting Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) have trended somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Microsoft earned a media sentiment score of -1.11 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the software giant an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $168.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.07.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $166.50 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a one year low of $102.17 and a one year high of $168.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,270.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 13,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,843,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 611,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,271,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,790 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

