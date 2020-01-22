Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to at Raymond James

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price upped by research analysts at Raymond James from to in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Microsoft from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.07.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT stock traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $165.70. The stock had a trading volume of 24,107,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,908,953. Microsoft has a one year low of $102.17 and a one year high of $168.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.54. The company has a market cap of $1,264.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $1,645,705.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 611,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,755,686.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,790. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $82,118,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724,483 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2,651.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,022,645,000 after acquiring an additional 64,905,685 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,812,008 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,561,852,000 after acquiring an additional 746,243 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,247,767 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,066,317,000 after acquiring an additional 495,737 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,906,968 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,323,786,000 after purchasing an additional 267,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.