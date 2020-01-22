MicroStrategy (MSTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th. Analysts expect MicroStrategy to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.28. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $119.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. MicroStrategy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MicroStrategy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $145.95 on Wednesday. MicroStrategy has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $158.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.57 and a beta of 0.54.

Several analysts have commented on MSTR shares. ValuEngine lowered MicroStrategy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

