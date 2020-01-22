Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities to post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q4 guidance at $1.59-1.67 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.87). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $415.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MAA opened at $135.55 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $98.94 and a 52 week high of $140.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.23%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Claude B. Nielsen sold 3,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $469,087.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,882,929.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $37,665.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,539 shares in the company, valued at $33,639,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,633. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $141.00 target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.73.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

