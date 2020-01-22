Miles Capital Inc. Has $2.84 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Miles Capital Inc. cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,022 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.3% of Miles Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Miles Capital Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,954 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 20,418 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 131,659 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $166.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.54. The firm has a market cap of $1,270.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $102.17 and a 52 week high of $168.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 13,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,843,434.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 611,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,271,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.07.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

