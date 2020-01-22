Mincoin Trading Up 30.5% This Week (MNC)

Mincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 64% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Mincoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0452 or 0.00000521 BTC on popular exchanges. Mincoin has a total market capitalization of $279,286.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Mincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mincoin has traded 30.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mincoin Profile

Mincoin (CRYPTO:MNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2013. Mincoin’s total supply is 6,182,037 coins. The official message board for Mincoin is www.mincoinforum.com. Mincoin’s official website is www.mincoin.us. The Reddit community for Mincoin is /r/MinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mincoin’s official Twitter account is @mincoinus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mincoin Coin Trading

Mincoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mincoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

