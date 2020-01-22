Mindexcoin Price Tops $0.0004 (MIC)

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One Mindexcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, Token Store, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox. Mindexcoin has a market cap of $261,295.00 and approximately $1,251.00 worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mindexcoin has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $282.66 or 0.03297994 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00201440 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000700 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00029557 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00127116 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Mindexcoin

Mindexcoin launched on January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 1,548,595,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,595,545 tokens. The official message board for Mindexcoin is medium.com/mindexcoin. The official website for Mindexcoin is mindexcoin.com. Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mindexcoin Token Trading

Mindexcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Token Store, LATOKEN and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mindexcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mindexcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

