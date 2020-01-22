MINDOL Price Tops $3.11 (MIN)

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One MINDOL token can currently be purchased for $3.11 or 0.00035942 BTC on exchanges including CoinTiger, Coinsuper and Coineal. MINDOL has a total market cap of $529.63 million and $2.89 million worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MINDOL has traded up 8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MINDOL alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.36 or 0.01240813 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004586 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000184 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000050 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000728 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000077 BTC.

MINDOL Profile

MINDOL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,303,676 tokens. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev. The official website for MINDOL is mindol.net.

Buying and Selling MINDOL

MINDOL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, CoinTiger and Coineal. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MINDOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MINDOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MINDOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MINDOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.